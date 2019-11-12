Menu

Man receives response to message in bottle sent 9 years ago

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 12:20 pm
Max Vredenburgh sent out a message in a bottle in August 2010. Nine years later, he received a response.
A Massachusetts man recently received a response to his message in a bottle almost a decade later and from the other side of the Atlantic.

When Max Vredenburgh was 10 years old, he penned a letter, put it inside an empty wine bottle and threw it off the coast of Rockport, Mass., on Aug. 21, 2010.

Little did he know he would receive a response from a G. Dubois almost a decade later after the bottle had travelled across the pond to France.

“Logistically, I think I have a higher chance of winning the lottery than this happening,” he told CBS affiliate WBZ4.

Vredenburgh’s original letter reads: “Please write back … I’ll tell you a little bit about myself. I’m 10 years old. I like apples, I like the beach. My favourite colour is blue. I like animals. I like cars and I like outer space.”

He shared the two letters side by side on Twitter in a post that’s since garnered almost 140,000 retweets, more than 520,000 likes and high praise from readers, with one Twitter user saying: “This is the coolest s–t I’ve ever seen on Twitter.”

Another user pointed out the variables that had to connect to make this possible: the message had travelled thousands of miles before the person who found it realized a note was inside and was able to read English.

“I am mind blown,” Vredenburgh tweeted along with three photos of the original and response letters.

Last month, Vredenburgh’s parents received a mysterious letter addressed to their son. They realized it was the response he had wished for all those years ago.

His dad sent him a photo of his original letter in a group text message, CNN reports. At first, Vredenburgh thought nothing of it.

“My parents always saved things from our childhood so I didn’t think much about it,” he told CNN. “Then I read the letter from the recipient, and my heart just dropped.”

“Something like this just will not happen for the rest of my life,” he added.

The Rockport native said he’s curious to know more about the man who found his letter since he shared so much about himself as a child in his original correspondence.

“I found your message in your bottle on Oct. 10, 2019 on a beach in France, between Contis and Mimizan,” Dubois’ letter reads. “According to your date, Aug. 21, 2009, [sic] it will have taken nine years to cover the 6,000 kilometres that separate us.”

He continued: “You had grown a lot during that time: 10 to 19 years old. I put you some maps below to locate you.”

The 19-year-old said getting a response to his letter was a dream realized, and it made him do some reflecting.

“This kind of made me reflect on who I used to be,” he said.

According to WBZ4, Dubois and Vredenburgh have since connected on Instagram.

