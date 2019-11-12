Menu

Canada

Man hospitalized after Mount Pleasant house fire

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 8:53 am
Updated November 12, 2019 9:23 am
The Calgary Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 600 block of 28 Avenue Northwest at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. .
The Calgary Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 600 block of 28 Avenue Northwest at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. . Global News

One man was treated in hospital following a house fire in the community of Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

East District Chief Andy Poniecki said the fire broke out at a single-storey home in the 600 block of 28 Avenue Northwest at around 1 a.m.

READ MORE: 7 dogs dead following northwest Calgary house fire

When crews arrived, they found large volumes of smoke coming from the rear of the home.

“The lone occupant of the home was transported to hospital by [paramedics] to Foothills hospital with minor smoke inhalation and also carbon monoxide concerns,” Poniecki said.

He said the fire was contained mainly to the room of origin near the rear of the house.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated for a short period of time, but residents were eventually allowed back in once air quality was deemed safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It’s unknown if the home had working smoke alarms.

