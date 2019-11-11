Menu

World

Mexico makes arrests in killings of 9 U.S. women, children: official

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 11, 2019 8:51 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 8:53 pm
Last of Mormon family killed in Mexico laid to rest, community members leaving for U.S.
Mexico’s top security official says arrests have been made in last week’s killings of nine U.S. women and children by suspected cartel gunmen in northern Mexico.

Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo is not saying how many people have been arrested or giving any information on what organization they belong to.

READ MORE: Mexico invites FBI investigators to help probe recent killing of 9 Americans

His department did not respond to requests for further information Monday.

The ambush attack occurred Nov. 4 in the Mexican state of Sonora. Authorities suspect Mexican drug cartel hit men carried out the attack.

The victims were dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, members of Mormon communities in northern Mexico not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
