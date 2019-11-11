Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Monday, November 11, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2019 8:12 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 8:21 pm

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Orrin Centazzo scored twice and Zane Franklin had three assists as the Kamloops Blazers toppled the Kelowna Rockets 5-2 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Connor Zary, Matthew Seminoff and Ryley Appelt also scored for the Blazers (13-6-0), who are on a four-game winning streak.

Nolan Foote and Mark Liwiski found the back of the net for the Rockets (9-8-2), who are on a four-game slide.

Dylan Garand kicked out 25 shots for Kamloops.

Cole Schwebius allowed two goals on 19 shots in 32:42 of action before giving way to Roman Basran, who made 11 saves in relief to take the loss for Kelowna.

Kamloops went 2 for 9 on the power play while the Rockets were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna winger Pavel Novak was given a major and game misconduct for checking from behind at 18:26 of the second period.

WHEAT KINGS 7 ICE 2

BRANDON, Man. — Defenceman Braden Schneider scored once and set up two more and Jiri Patera made 23 saves as the Wheat Kings toppled Winnipeg.

Cole Reinhardt, Ty Thorpe, Ridly Greig, Jonny Hooker, Connor Gutenberg and Chad Nychuk also scored for Brandon (9-12-0).

Isaac Johnson and Michael Milne supplied the offence for the Ice (10-8-1). Jesse Makaj gave up four goals on 17 shots to take the loss.

AMERICANS 3 OIL KINGS 0

EDMONTON — Beck Warm stopped 48 shots — including 24 in the third period alone — as Tri-City blanked the Oil Kings.

Paycen Bjorklund, Connor Bouchard and Krystof Hrabik potted goals for the Americans (11-6-1).

Sebastian Cossa turned aside 23 shots for Edmonton (13-3-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IceVictoria RoyalsPortland WinterhawksPrince George CougarsSeattle ThunderbirdsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.