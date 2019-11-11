Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Lethbridge sees colder, snowier fall than usual

By Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 9:24 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 9:25 pm
Lethbridge sees colder, snowier fall than usual
Lethbridge has seen more snow and cooler temperatures this fall than usual. Unexpected dumps of snow and intermittent deep freezes have been hard on farmers in the area as well as highway commuters. Emily Olsen shows us how this year stacks up next to previous years.

So far this fall, Lethbridge has been eight centimetres snowier and about five degrees cooler than usual.

September saw fairly typical average temperatures with less rain.

The big dump of snow around Sept. 29, that essentially shut down the city, elevated the total snowfall to 26 centimetres that month, 23.9 centimetres more than the September average.

READ MORE: Lethbridge digs out after fall snowstorm

The nip in the air really picked up in October, with an average temperature of around 2 C. That extra chill brought the temperature to nearly five degrees colder than the average.

As for the snow, Lethbridge got a bit of a break with just four centimetres total. The region typically sees around 10 centimetres over the month of October.

Less than halfway through November, the temperatures are slightly cooler than average and the snowfall has totaled to less than half of the 17.3 centimetres typically seen through the entire month.

Story continues below advertisement

Unexpected dumps of snow and intermittent deep freezes have been hard on farmers in the area as well as highway commuters.

But good news is on the horizon for those looking to avoid grabbing their shovels.

READ MORE: Lethbridge grinds to a halt amid September snow storm

Environment Canada is forecasting unseasonably warm weather heading into mid November, with highs up to 13 C and minimal precipitation. The trend may continue into the winter months.

Environment Canada is predicting above-normal temperatures right through to January.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowClimate ChangeWeatherWinterStormsouthern albertaColdFallClimateAlberta farmersLethbridge Weatherlethbridge fall
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.