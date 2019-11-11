Lethbridge sees colder, snowier fall than usual

Send this page to someone via email

So far this fall, Lethbridge has been eight centimetres snowier and about five degrees cooler than usual.

September saw fairly typical average temperatures with less rain.

The big dump of snow around Sept. 29, that essentially shut down the city, elevated the total snowfall to 26 centimetres that month, 23.9 centimetres more than the September average.

The nip in the air really picked up in October, with an average temperature of around 2 C. That extra chill brought the temperature to nearly five degrees colder than the average.

As for the snow, Lethbridge got a bit of a break with just four centimetres total. The region typically sees around 10 centimetres over the month of October.

Less than halfway through November, the temperatures are slightly cooler than average and the snowfall has totaled to less than half of the 17.3 centimetres typically seen through the entire month.

Unexpected dumps of snow and intermittent deep freezes have been hard on farmers in the area as well as highway commuters.

But good news is on the horizon for those looking to avoid grabbing their shovels.

Environment Canada is forecasting unseasonably warm weather heading into mid November, with highs up to 13 C and minimal precipitation. The trend may continue into the winter months.

Environment Canada is predicting above-normal temperatures right through to January.