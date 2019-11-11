Hundreds gather in Oshawa for Remembrance Day ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

Remembrance Day ceremonies took place all across Canada Monday.

In Oshawa, hundreds of people gathered in Memorial Park to pay their respects to the men and women who served our country.

“It’s very important to remember our past and remember the tragedies that conflict brings so that hopefully we don’t get involved in such things again,” said Col. Bob Chapman, Oshawa Regional and City Councillor.

Chapman was a member of the Canadian Army for 37 years.

The Armistice was signed in 1918, ending WWI on the 11th day, of the 11th month, on the 11th hour.

According to Chapman, this year marks a century milestone.

“Canada didn’t start celebrating that or commemorating that until the following year in November. It used to be done on the third Saturday of November, we finally got it to where it’s actually on Remembrance Day,” said Chapman.

And while there aren’t many world war veterans still with us, some of those who have gone to battle for our country over the years were in attendance.

“It’s important to take the time to remember the sacrifice that the men and women have made for our country and as I said it means a lot to me, I’d like to remember the members I’ve served with, continue to serve with that also paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Sgt. Chad Campbell, Canadian Forces Combat Engineer.

“I think it’s a good tribute to the veterans that served in World War II and World War I, I mean there’s not many of them left so I figure it really good to see them and its good to support them,” said Tim Herbacko, served in the Ontario Regiment from 1976-1990.

The two local legions in Oshawa have been holding a Remembrance Day ceremony for the past serveral decades. It’s been held at Memorial Park since the 1930s and it’s estimated that over 1,000 people come every November 11th to pay their respects.

There was a moment of silence and a gun salute.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter’s parents both served in the Second World War. This day means a lot to him.

“One of the things that really gets me is the reflection of a moment of quietness reminds us of the sacrifices people made and this is what the price of freedom looks like,” said Carter.

