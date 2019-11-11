Menu

In pictures: Remembrance Day around Winnipeg

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 1:29 pm
Veterans march at Winnipeg Remembrance Day Ceremony
Veterans march in at the Winnipeg Remembrance Day Ceremony at RBC Convention Centre Monday.

It was a cold, brisk day in Winnipeg but that didn’t stop thousands of people from bundling up to pay their respects to our fallen and current veterans.

The ceremony on Valour Road.
The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News
The ceremony on Valour Road.
The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News
Laying of the wreaths at Valour Road.
Laying of the wreaths at Valour Road. Global News
Laying of the wreaths at Valour Road.
Laying of the wreaths at Valour Road. Global News
The Memorial Cross mother lays a wreath at the Remembrance Day Ceremony at RBC Convention Centre.
The Memorial Cross mother lays a wreath at the Remembrance Day Ceremony at RBC Convention Centre. Global News
Wreaths at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony.
Wreaths at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony. Global News
Wreaths at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony.
Wreaths at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony. Global News
The poppy blanket at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony.
The poppy blanket at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony. Global News
Citizens gather at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony.
Citizens gather at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony. Global News
The ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre.
The ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre. Global News
The ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre.
The ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre. Global News
Veterans gather at Brookside Cemetery.
Veterans gather at Brookside Cemetery. Global News
Global News
Global News Global News
Global News
Global News Global News
The ceremony on Valour Road.
The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News
The ceremony on Valour Road.
The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News
The ceremony on Valour Road.
The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News
The ceremony on Valour Road.
The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News
