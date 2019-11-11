In pictures: Remembrance Day around Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

It was a cold, brisk day in Winnipeg but that didn’t stop thousands of people from bundling up to pay their respects to our fallen and current veterans.

The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News

The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News

Laying of the wreaths at Valour Road. Global News

Laying of the wreaths at Valour Road. Global News

The Memorial Cross mother lays a wreath at the Remembrance Day Ceremony at RBC Convention Centre. Global News

Wreaths at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony. Global News

Wreaths at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony. Global News

The poppy blanket at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony. Global News

Citizens gather at the RBC Convention Centre ceremony. Global News

The ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre. Global News

The ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre. Global News

Veterans gather at Brookside Cemetery. Global News

Global News Global News

Global News Global News

The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News

The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News

The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News

The ceremony on Valour Road. Global News

Story continues below advertisement