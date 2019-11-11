Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-op eyes new location

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-operative Ltd. (SFMCL) may have found its new home.

The group is considering the Cavendish building on Koyl Avenue near the airport as its new space.

The president of the co-op said a vote on Nov.16 will determine if the group makes an offer.

It comes after Saskatoon city council did not renew the group’s lease at its downtown location.

Council passed a motion earlier this year to prioritize increased “animation” for the site next year, effectively ruling against reinstating the co-op and continuing to refine what they would like in a new tenant.

The motion specifies council wants six days of activity a week at the River Landing site, two of which would be a farmers’ market.

SFMCL only operates only on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, and the co-op has previously stated it was unable to occupy the space six days a week as its members need time to prepare products.

SFMCL’s last day at the Riversdale site is Dec 22.

—With files from Nathaniel Dove