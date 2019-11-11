Menu

Canada

7 people, pet escape overnight 2-alarm house fire on Citadel Estates

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 9:00 am
The Calgary Fire Department at the scene of a two-alarm fire on Citadel Estates Ht NW Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Global News

No one was hurt after a house fire in northern Calgary overnight.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to a house fire on Citadel Estates Ht. NW at about 2 a.m. Monday morning. There, they were greeted with large flames and black billowing smoke flowing from the front of the two-storey house.

“On arrival they found smoke and flames emitting from the front drive garage attached,” said Dennis Raven, CFD north district chief.

“They called a second alarm at that point and started an aggressive attack on the fire. The knockdown was pretty quick.”

Seven people inside the home were able to escape the blaze, along with a pet, said Raven. The house next door was also damaged, prompting the person inside to also flee.

The CFD was still on scene at 7 a.m. Monday, checking for hot spots. There was no immediate word on a cause or a damage estimate.

