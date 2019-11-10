National Adoption Weekend continues to bond animals and humans

Send this page to someone via email

Dogs, cats and all kinds of animals were showcased at PetSmart locations across Canada this weekend as part of National Adoption Weekend.

There are four such events every year at roughly 140 PetSmarts

People had the opportunity to socialize with the cats and kittens that are up for adoption at the Preston Crossing location.

Roughly 55 cats and kittens were showcased and looking for new homes.

They were the centre of attention, thanks to the partnership between said PetSmart and Bridge City organization SCAT Street Cat Rescue.

They both have the same goal, finding new foster families for the felines.

Organizer Nikki Gorgichuk says the event is becoming a necessity in the city with roughly 250 cats up for adoption.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been taking in a larger number of cats,” said Gorgichuk. “There seems to be more and more in need across Saskatoon and surrounding area.”

The event offers a unique bonding experience between animal and potential adopters.

“Taking away the barriers people might have from adopting a pet is an enormous part of the success that we see with this event,” said PetSmart assistant store lead Chris Bernhard.

Gorgichuk says between 25 to 30 per cent of the cats featured at the event end up finding new homes.