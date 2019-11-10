Toronto sports fans, still riding the 2019 high of champions, now set sights on Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

There was a ton of support behind the hometown team as Toronto FC fans united across the GTA to watch the club take on the Seattle Sounders in the MLS final, although it wasn’t quite the outcome fans wanted after the team fell in a 3-1 loss.

“It was defiantly tough, I thought we could clutch it but ultimately, ultimately the better team won,” said Brittany Passmore, an FC fan taking in the game at RS Restaurant.

“It was pretty deflating, but I mean, second best in … North America is pretty good,” added husband Josh.

Although it wasn’t the outcome soccer fans were looking for, Toronto fans in general have a laundry list of sports highlights to be proud of and the accomplishments span the entire year. Beginning with the Toronto Raptors, who ended up in the history books after capturing their first NBA title, the first Canadian team to do so.

“We’re taking it up a notch and it means so much to this city. If you were not a sports fan before, you will be one after 2019,” explains fan Frank Hilb.

In this room, you could cut the tension with a knife! @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/67xXCU1joL — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) November 10, 2019

Heading over to the tennis court, Mississauga’s own Bianca Andreescu had a banner year as she clinched not just the Canadian Open but the US Open as well. She’s now ranked the fourth-best tennis player in the world.

“We’re doing so well and it just comes to show that we’re so diverse, we’re a sports city. It’s no longer just hockey, it’s hockey, it’s basketball, soccer, baseball, it’s everything,” adds sports fan Melissa Maugeri.

Although Toronto FC didn’t win the cup, the team had a banner year and went undefeated in 13-straight matches without a loss away from home. This was also the team’s third time making it to the finals.

“It feels like it takes a lot to be a Toronto sports fan, you go through a lot of ups and downs, so to be on a high that lasts this long, it’s great,” adds Elijah Kamaras-Garland

While some fans left with a heavy heart — others are already planning for the city’s next championship run.

“We can’t ask for anything better at the moment, I mean I guess the next would be the Leafs winning a Stanley Cup and we’ll be good,” laughs Paulo Delgao.

Fans sights are now honed in on the Leafs, and fingers crossed that they too can deliver under pressure.