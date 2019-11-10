Menu

Australia’s east coast declares state of emergency as ‘catastrophic’ fire threat looms

By Colin Packham Reuters
Posted November 10, 2019 6:52 pm
Updated November 10, 2019 7:09 pm
Australian bushfires could threaten Sydney
WATCH: Firefighters in eastern Australia are struggling to fend off unprecedented bushfires that have already killed three people and displaced thousands more. Officials are now also warning that it could threaten Sydney, the largest city in the country. Jennifer Johnson reports.

Authorities in Australia’s Queensland and New South Wales states on Monday declared a state of emergency as the country’s eastern region prepared for “catastrophic” fire conditions.

Australia braces for more bushfires as conditions set to worsen
Australia braces for more bushfires as conditions set to worsen

Fires in northern New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland over the weekend killed three people and destroyed more than 150 homes.

READ MORE: Australian bushfires leave at least 2 dead, 7 missing and 100 homes destroyed

While Australia’s most populous city Sydney avoided the worst of the weekend conditions, temperatures are set to soar to more than 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit), with strong, dry winds.

Authorities raised the forecast for greater Sydney region to catastrophic fire danger for Tuesday, the first time the city has been rated at that level since new fire danger ratings were introduced in 2009.

Little relief in sight as deadly bushfires rage in Australia
Little relief in sight as deadly bushfires rage in Australia

“Tomorrow is about protecting life, protecting property and ensuring everybody is safe as possible,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities warned locals in areas deemed at the greatest risk to evacuate.

“Relocate while things are calm without the pressure or anxiety of fires bearing down the back door,” said NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

READ MORE: Here’s how climate change will impact the region where you live

Australia in ‘unchartered territory’ amid bushfire crisis
Australia in ‘unchartered territory’ amid bushfire crisis

Fitzsimmons said an additional 400 firefighters on 50 trucks will arrive from the neighboring state of Victoria to assist local authorities.

Bushfires are a common and deadly threat in Australia’s hot, dry summers, a danger stoked by a sustained period dry weather across the country’s east coast.

In 2009, Australia’s worst bushfires on record destroyed thousands of homes in Victoria, killing 173 people and injuring 414 on a day the media dubbed “Black Saturday.”

© 2019 Reuters
