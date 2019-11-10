A guide to Remembrance Day ceremonies in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax and Canada will mark Remembrance Day on Monday with a variety of ceremonies set to be held throughout the municipality.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday service throughout the day.

They’ll be offering free transit to veterans and military personnel in uniform or displaying a military ID card as well as the family members accompanying them on Remembrance Day.

READ MORE: Halifax museum honours legacy of former member of Canadian-U.S. Black Devils

There will also be a series of rolling street closures throughout the region to facilitate Remembrance Day parades at local ceremonies honouring veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“On Remembrance Day, we pay tribute to all of those who served — and continue to serve — our country,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement issued on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we honour their service and sacrifice. It is the courage of our military personnel that has provided us with the rights and freedoms we enjoy today.” Tweet This

Here are the ceremonies set to be held on Monday:

A ceremony will be held at the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Parish Church starting from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a ceremony will be held at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site.

The 1st Field Artillery Regiment will fire a 21-gun salute at the front entrance followed by the firing of the traditional noon gun.

4:23 The importance of Remembrance Day and honouring the sacrifices of Canada’s military The importance of Remembrance Day and honouring the sacrifices of Canada’s military

The annual Remembrance Day service in Halifax’s Grand Parade will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The traditional Remembrance Day parade and commemoration ceremony in Point Pleasant Park will be held at the Sailor’s Memorial from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ceremonies will also be held at Sullivan’s Pond, the Korean War Veterans Memorial Garden and the cenotaph at Sackville Heritage Park at 10:30 a.m.

A parade from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic will begin at 10:10 a.m., before culminating with a ceremony at Province House in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Ceremonies at Fish Hatchery Park in Bedford and the cenotaph in Uplands park are scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.