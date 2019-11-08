Menu

Canada

Halifax museum honours legacy of former member of Canadian-U.S. Black Devils

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2019 1:28 pm
Family and friends of the late Second World War Sergeant Herb Peppard join other members of the military for the unveiling of a new First Special Service Force exhibit featuring Sergeant Peppard's memorabilia at the Army Museum Halifax Citadel in Halifax on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Family and friends of the late Second World War Sergeant Herb Peppard join other members of the military for the unveiling of a new First Special Service Force exhibit featuring Sergeant Peppard's memorabilia at the Army Museum Halifax Citadel in Halifax on Friday, November 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A new museum exhibit was unveiled Friday honouring a Nova Scotia member of a famed Canada-U.S. army unit during the Second World War known as the Black Devils.

Herb Peppard of Truro, N.S., died in June at the age of 98.

Peppard was one of the last survivors of the First Special Service Force, which fought in several campaigns between 1942 and 1944 in Italy and northwestern Europe. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the unit’s disbandment.

Peppard, who was a sergeant, was awarded both the U.S. Silver Star and Bronze Star Medals for gallantry in the field.

The exhibit at the Army Museum at the Halifax Citadel features artifacts of his service, including medals, uniforms and personal stories.

Story continues below advertisement

Peppard’s daughter, Rosalee Peppard Lockyer, says she’s overwhelmed by the collection that honours not just an exemplary soldier but a warm and caring human being.

