Winnipeg services, businesses closed for Remembrance Day

While people gather to remember the sacrifices of Canada’s veterans on Remembrance Day, some city services will be reduced and some businesses will be closed for the solemn holiday in Winnipeg.

Here’s a list of what’s closed and what’s open.

All civic offices will be closed and there will be no recycling or garbage service Monday. The collection schedule will move ahead by a day for this week only, according to the city.

Almost all of Winnipeg’s city leisure centres, pools and libraries will be closed, except:

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool – open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pan Am Pool – open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

Three cemeteries — Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona — will be open for visitation between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but the offices will be closed.

Most Liquor Marts in the city and rural Manitoba will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., but there are a few exceptions:

Cityplace will be closed.

Main Street and Pritchard Avenue: open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Beausejour: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Carman: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dauphin: open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flin Flon: open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gimli: open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Killarney: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lac du Bonnet: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Minnedosa: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Morden: open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Neepawa: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pine Falls: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Roblin: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Russell: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stonewall: open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Swan River: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pas: open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thompson: open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Virden: open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Most malls — CF Polo Park, Grant Park Shopping Centre, St. Vital Centre, Kildonan Place, Garden City Shopping Centre and Outlet Collection Winnipeg — will open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

