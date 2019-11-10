Menu

World

Trump’s former UN ambassador pens memoir alleging disloyalty within administration

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 10, 2019 2:27 pm
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Hudson Institute's 2018 Award Gala in New York. St. Martin‚Äôs Press announced Wednesday, April 10, 2019, that Haley's book, currently untitled, will come out this fall. According to the publisher, Haley will write about serving as the country's ambassador to the United Nations in 2017-2018 and her six years before that as governor. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File).
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Hudson Institute's 2018 Award Gala in New York. St. Martin‚Äôs Press announced Wednesday, April 10, 2019, that Haley's book, currently untitled, will come out this fall. According to the publisher, Haley will write about serving as the country's ambassador to the United Nations in 2017-2018 and her six years before that as governor. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File). (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, alleges in her upcoming memoir that two top administration officials tried to enlist her in opposing some of Trump’s policies.

Haley writes that then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then-White House chief of staff John Kelly were following a “dangerous path.”

READ MORE: Nikki Haley resigns as UN ambassador for the United States

In her book, “With All Due Respect,” Haley describes a meeting with Tillerson and Kelly, both of whom had differed with Trump on pulling out of the Paris climate accords and other decisions.

Haley writes that Tillerson and Kelly believed they were trying to “save the country,” but she remembers thinking they were only trying to impose their own beliefs.

“I was shocked,” she writes.

Haley’s book comes out Tuesday. The Associated Press purchased an early copy.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpUnited NationsRex TillersonNikki HaleyJohn KellyNikki Haley Donald TrumpTrump Nikki HaleyUS Ambassador To The UN
