World

8 killed, 20 injured by car bomb in northeast Syria

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 10, 2019 9:41 am
In this Oct. 22, 2019 photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Syria's opposition flag flies on a pole in Tal Abyad, Syria. . (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

Turkey‘s Defence Ministry says a car bomb has killed at least eight civilians in northeast Syria near the Turkish-held town of Tal Abyad.

The ministry said Sunday that 20 people were also injured in the attack in the village of Salik Atik, south of Tal Abyad. It blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish fighters.

READ MORE: 4 Syrian troops killed after clash with Turkish forces in northeast Syria, reports say

Turkey invaded northeast Syria last month to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters near the border.

Ankara considers the Kurdish-led forces to be terrorists because of their links to Kurdish militants fighting inside Turkey.

Locals attack Turkish-Russian patrols in Syria
Locals attack Turkish-Russian patrols in Syria

The Kurdish groups have called in Syrian government forces to halt Turkey’s advance.

Story continues below advertisement

Syrian government forces have since clashed with Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters, despite a shaky truce brokered by Russia.

