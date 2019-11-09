Winnipeg firefighters busy with garage fire Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a blaze Saturday morning on the 400 block of St. Anne’s Road.

Multiple trucks were called to the detached garage fire behind a building in the back lane shortly after 10 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the fire.

Photos and video from the scene show the charred interior of the garage.

A small neighbouring apartment complex was evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or the amount of damage that was caused.

Fire crews responding to the garage fire Corey Callaghan/Global News

