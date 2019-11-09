Menu

World

Bolivia’s president denounces coup attempt as police walk off job, join protests

By Daniel Ramos The Associated Press
Posted November 9, 2019 1:20 pm
Updated November 9, 2019 1:22 pm
Policemen wave the tricolor flag of Bolivia while they retreat to a police station in the city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 09 November 2019. Several Bolivian Police units have mutinied in various parts of the country in disagreement with the actions of President Evo Morales.
The government of Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced what it called a coup by violent groups on Saturday, as some police forces carried out acts of “mutiny” in support of opposition protests amid a weeks-long standoff over a disputed election.

Morales, Latin America’s longest-standing leader, won the election on Oct. 20 but the vote count had been inexplicably halted for nearly a day, sparking allegations of fraud and leading to protests, strikes and road blocks.

“Sisters and brothers, our democracy is at risk due to the coup d’etat that violent groups have launched that undermine the constitutional order,” Morales tweeted in the early hours of Saturday. “We denounce this attempt against the rule of law before the international community.”

READ MORE: Protesters cut off Bolivia mayor’s hair, douse her with paint amid unrest

The foreign ministry also said in a statement on Saturday that a coup was “in process” by radical civic groups, adding some police officers had “abandoned their constitutional role of ensuring the security of society and state institutions.”

Bolivia protests: Riot police fire tear gas at protesters calling for Morales’ resignation
Bolivia protests: Riot police fire tear gas at protesters calling for Morales’ resignation

Luis Fernando Camacho, a civic leader from the eastern city of Santa Cruz who has become a symbol of the opposition, replied to Morales‘ tweet, saying “We have not come to overthrow a president, we have come to free Bolivia from its dictatorship.”

Camacho plans to lead a march to the government palace on Monday with a symbolic pre-written resignation letter for Morales to sign.

READ MORE: Bolivia’s president claims to be victim of a ‘coup’ as election dispute protests grow

Bolivians marched again in several cities on Friday night and there were scattered cases of police joining the protests, adding to the pressure on Morales.

In the city of Cochabamba, the scene of recent violent clashes, Reuters witnesses saw police officers protesting on the roof of their headquarters in an apparent act of disobedience against the government.

Adriana Salvatierra, the head of the Senate and a member of the ruling party, called for calm on Saturday and told reporters that the government was establishing dialog with the police to find a peaceful resolution to the issue.

