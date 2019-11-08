Construction on James A. Gifford Causeway to begin in December: Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

Construction of the rock fill widening of the James A. Gifford Causeway spanning Chemong Lake north of Peterborough will begin next month.

Peterborough County says work on County Road 14, which connects Bridgenorth and Ennismore, will begin on or about Dec. 1 and continue until March 15, 2020. Additional construction activities will continue through the fall and winter of 2020-21. Dates may fluctuate due to weather constraints and other factors.

The county advises that during daily construction, the roadway will be reduced to one traffic lane with traffic control flagging in effect. The roadway is to be reopened to two lanes of traffic at the end of each workday.

The project is the first phase of a multi-year plan to rehabilitate the causeway that will involve completion of the rock fill widening and the subsequent rehabilitation of the existing two-lane roadway and Chemong Bridge.

Questions or concerns related to the causeway project can be sent to the county via email.

