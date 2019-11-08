Menu

Environment

Construction on James A. Gifford Causeway to begin in December: Peterborough County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 3:51 pm
The James A. Gifford Causeway over Chemong Lake connects Bridgenorth and Ennismore.
The James A. Gifford Causeway over Chemong Lake connects Bridgenorth and Ennismore. Global News Peterborough file

Construction of the rock fill widening of the James A. Gifford Causeway spanning Chemong Lake north of Peterborough will begin next month.

READ MORE: City of Peterborough will install first roundabout in 2020

Peterborough County says work on County Road 14, which connects Bridgenorth and Ennismore, will begin on or about Dec. 1 and continue until March 15, 2020. Additional construction activities will continue through the fall and winter of 2020-21. Dates may fluctuate due to weather constraints and other factors.

Construction to start soon on James A. Gifford Causeway project
Construction to start soon on James A. Gifford Causeway project

The county advises that during daily construction, the roadway will be reduced to one traffic lane with traffic control flagging in effect. The roadway is to be reopened to two lanes of traffic at the end of each workday.

The project is the first phase of a multi-year plan to rehabilitate the causeway that will involve completion of the rock fill widening and the subsequent rehabilitation of the existing two-lane roadway and Chemong Bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions or concerns related to the causeway project can be sent to the county via email.

Province promises millions for causeway repairs north of Peterborough
Province promises millions for causeway repairs north of Peterborough
Peterborough County, Ennismore, Bridgenorth, Chemong Lake, James A. Gifford Causeway, County Road 14
