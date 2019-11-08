Menu

Judge revokes bail for Cameron Ortis, senior RCMP official accused of disclosing secrets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2019 2:53 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 2:58 pm
Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa with his lawyer Ian Carter, right, after being granted bail, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa with his lawyer Ian Carter, right, after being granted bail, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A judge has revoked bail for a senior RCMP official awaiting trial on charges of breaking Canada’s secrets law.

Under terms of bail set last month, Cameron Jay Ortis is living with his parents in Abbotsford, B.C., must report to the RCMP once a week and is forbidden from using any device that connects to the internet.

READ MORE: Cameron Ortis, RCMP official accused of disclosing secrets, granted bail

 

Ontario Superior Court Justice Marc Labrosse today says Ortis will be returned to custody following a review requested by the Crown.

Details of the Crown’s review application, heard last week, are covered by a publication ban.

Ortis, 47, faces charges for allegedly disclosing secrets to an unknown recipient and planning to reveal additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

He faces a total of seven counts under various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, to Sept. 12 of this year.

RCMP boss addresses alleged intelligence breach for first time
RCMP boss addresses alleged intelligence breach for first time
© 2019 The Canadian Press
RCMPspyingCameron Ortiscameron ortis bailcameron ortis casecameron ortis rcmp
