Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

UNB breaks ground on greener student housing

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 3:17 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 3:18 pm
Saint John Mayor Don Darling joins UNB dignitaries for a ceremonial groundbreaking on site of a new residence building.
Saint John Mayor Don Darling joins UNB dignitaries for a ceremonial groundbreaking on site of a new residence building.

The University of New Brunswick’s Saint John campus will hold the school’s first residence building to utilize geothermal heating and cooling.

“Geothermal is basically our effort as a university to continue to look at sustainability,” says director of facility management Kevin Simpson, “and how do we better serve ourselves moving forward from a utility perspective.”

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Friday morning, though construction has already begun in hopes of having the building ready for September.

READ MORE: Lack of parking at UNB leaves students scrambling

UNB Saint John is seeing steady growth when it comes to its student population, filling up existing on-campus housing.

“There was always an interest in having another residence,” says Petra Hauf, UNB Saint John vice-president, “because our residence here are 100 per cent occupied since five years now, and there are waiting lists every year.”

Story continues below advertisement

And with environmentalism top-of-mind among younger generations, student reception has been positive.

“I think it is a really big thing for students,” says Patrick Hickey, President of the UNB Student Representative Council.

“We see that, for young people, climate change and the environment are major priorities and I think that it does show a good commitment that they’re prioritizing this.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saint JohnUniversity Of New BrunswickUNBCampusresidenceenvironmentalismGeothermal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.