Ground broken in West Kelowna for net-zero apartment building

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 1:58 pm
Ground was broken on Thursday for a new, four-storey apartment rental building in West Kelowna. Here, an artist's rendering shows what the building will look like. Highstreet
Ground was broken on Thursday for a new, four-storey apartment rental building in West Kelowna. Here, an artist’s rendering shows what the building will look like. Highstreet

Construction has started on a four-storey apartment building in West Kelowna.

According to the developer, Highstreet, ground was broken on Thursday for the net-zero energy rental complex.

Attending the ground-breaking ceremony for Carrington View were members of city council, including mayor Gord Milsom.

In a press release, Highstreet said the rental property was one of 11 winners in the recent CleanBC Better Buildings competition, which showcases best practices in building design.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday featured four members of West Kelowna's city council, including mayor Gord Milsom. Highstreet
The groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday featured four members of West Kelowna’s city council, including mayor Gord Milsom. Highstreet

Project highlights included 100 per cent electric and zero carbon; 304 solar panels to power common areas and triple-pane windows.

“Our goal is to own and operate 1,000 net-zero homes by the end of 2024,” said Highstreet president Scott Butler.

“We are demonstrating that net-zero ready market rentals can be built today, 12 years prior to the legislated requirement, with no difference in the end financial result than building to the code minimum.

“We look forward to building many more net-zero ready and net-zero buildings across Western Canada.”

