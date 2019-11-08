Saskatchewan weather outlook: snow, -30 wind chills for Remembrance Day long weekend

Snow gets followed by -30 wind chills for the Remembrance Day long weekend.
Friday
Freezing rain started the day in Saskatoon on Friday morning with warnings in effect for central and southeast Saskatchewan before temperatures gradually warmed toward the freezing mark by noon.
Clouds linger for the remainder of the day as the mercury climbs above freezing by a few degrees in the afternoon.
Friday night
Temperatures fall back into mid-minus single digits as snow slides in along a frontal boundary overnight.
Saturday
Steadier snow will start the Remembrance Day long weekend on Saturday with two to four centimetres expected before it eases off later in the day.
Northerly winds will gust upwards of 40 km/h in the afternoon, ushering in an inverted temperature trend that will see the mercury fall toward minus double digits by evening with wind chills heading into the -20s.
Sunday
Another arctic high-pressure system slides in on Sunday and keeps skies mostly sunny in Saskatoon with clearing during the day in Regina.
Frigid air accompanies this system with minus double-digit daytime highs and morning lows well into the minus teens and early day wind chills in the mid-20s.
Remembrance Day Monday
An even colder start to the day is expected for Remembrance Day morning with clear skies sticking around all night and through the entirety of the day as well.
-33 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill until mid-morning as temperatures dive into the mid-20s, so be sure to bundle up if heading to an outdoor ceremony with afternoon highs stuck in minus double digits.
Work week outlook
Warmer air will return for the short work week ahead with temperatures returning toward the freezing mark as clouds build back in with a chance of flurries.
Saskatoon was the setting for Katheryn Sepke to take the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day for November 8:
