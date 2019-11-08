Saskatchewan weather outlook: snow, -30 wind chills for Remembrance Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Snow gets followed by -30 wind chills for the Remembrance Day long weekend.

Weather forecast

Friday

Freezing rain started the day in Saskatoon on Friday morning with warnings in effect for central and southeast Saskatchewan before temperatures gradually warmed toward the freezing mark by noon.

Story continues below advertisement

Clouds linger for the remainder of the day as the mercury climbs above freezing by a few degrees in the afternoon.

READ MORE: Icy roads possible factor in multiple crashes around Saskatoon

Friday night

Temperatures fall back into mid-minus single digits as snow slides in along a frontal boundary overnight.

Saturday

Steadier snow will start the Remembrance Day long weekend on Saturday with two to four centimetres expected before it eases off later in the day.

Snow slides in across the region during the day on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Northerly winds will gust upwards of 40 km/h in the afternoon, ushering in an inverted temperature trend that will see the mercury fall toward minus double digits by evening with wind chills heading into the -20s.

Story continues below advertisement

Two to four centimetres of snow is possible on Saturday in parts of Saskatchewan. SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Another arctic high-pressure system slides in on Sunday and keeps skies mostly sunny in Saskatoon with clearing during the day in Regina.

Frigid air accompanies this system with minus double-digit daytime highs and morning lows well into the minus teens and early day wind chills in the mid-20s.

An arctic ridge of high pressure brings back sunshine during the day on Sunday with a return to cold air. SkyTracker Weather

Remembrance Day Monday

Story continues below advertisement

An even colder start to the day is expected for Remembrance Day morning with clear skies sticking around all night and through the entirety of the day as well.

-33 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill until mid-morning as temperatures dive into the mid-20s, so be sure to bundle up if heading to an outdoor ceremony with afternoon highs stuck in minus double digits.

READ MORE: 2020 Your Saskatchewan calendars now available in Saskatoon and Regina

Work week outlook

Warmer air will return for the short work week ahead with temperatures returning toward the freezing mark as clouds build back in with a chance of flurries.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Saskatoon was the setting for Katheryn Sepke to take the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day for November 8:

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon was the setting for Katheryn Sepke to take the Your Saskatchewan picture of the day for November 8. Katheryn Sepke / Viewer Submitted

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.