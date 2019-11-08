Emergency CP Rail repairs close Richmond Street south of Oxford

Send this page to someone via email

The snow won’t be the only headache commuters in London will have to deal with on Friday.

The City of London says Richmond Street between Piccadilly Street and Mill Street is closed for emergency CP Rail repairs.

Few details have been released about why the repairs are needed but in a release the city said crews expect the road to be closed for the remainder of the day.

While the road will be closed, sidewalks remain open.

Emergency CP Rails close Richmond Street between Piccadilly Street and Mill Street Supplied photo

London got over 10 centimetres of snow from overnight snow squalls with more on the way.

City of London service crews were kept busy by the overnight squalls, and Friday will likely be much of the same.

A snow squall warning from Environment Canada was previously in effect for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County but has since ended.