Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Emergency CP Rail repairs close Richmond Street south of Oxford

By Devon Peacock 980 CFPL
Posted November 8, 2019 11:14 am
A search and rescue operation is under way for a 29-year-old woman who entered the St-Lawrence River from a CP rail bridge, Friday, October 13, 2017.
A CP train has derailed near the TransCanada Highway in southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday night. . The Canadian Press

The snow won’t be the only headache commuters in London will have to deal with on Friday.

The City of London says Richmond Street between Piccadilly Street and Mill Street is closed for emergency CP Rail repairs.

Few details have been released about why the repairs are needed but in a release the city said crews expect the road to be closed for the remainder of the day.

While the road will be closed, sidewalks remain open.

Emergency CP Rails close Richmond Street between Piccadilly Street and Mill Street
Emergency CP Rails close Richmond Street between Piccadilly Street and Mill Street Supplied photo

London got over 10 centimetres of snow from overnight snow squalls with more on the way.

Story continues below advertisement

City of London service crews were kept busy by the overnight squalls, and Friday will likely be much of the same.

A snow squall warning from Environment Canada was previously in effect for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County but has since ended.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon OntarioCP RailDowntown LondonLondon regionRichmond StreetEmergency Repairsrichmond street beween piccadilly street and mill street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.