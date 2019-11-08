Global BC, CKNW take home 3 Jack Webster Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Global BC’s television and radio news teams picked up three awards at the Jack Webster Awards Thursday night.

Richard Zussman, Al Coen, Keith Baldrey and Kristi Gordon won the Best Breaking News Reporting – Television award for their coverage of the 2018 wildfires in B.C.

Their coverage saw Zussman and Coen travel to northern B.C. and speak with wildfire officials and locals in and around Prince George, which saw the worst effects from the wildfires.

CKNW’s news team — including Gord Macdonald, Terry Schintz, Janet Brown, Mark Madryga, Jordan Armstrong, Kristi Gordon and Erin Ubels — won the Best Breaking News Reporting – Radio award for its coverage of the devastating windstorm that rocked the South Coast in December 2018.

And John Hua, Sam Cooper, Ted Anhorn, Sergio Magro and Tavis Dunn picked up the Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Television award for their work on exposing money laundering in B.C. casinos and real estate.

Global BC’s TV news team was also nominated for Best Breaking News Reporting – Television for its own coverage of the December windstorm, while the online team was nominated for its own coverage of the 2018 wildfires.

