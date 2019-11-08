Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Global BC, CKNW take home 3 Jack Webster Awards

By Staff Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 1:20 am
Global BC and CKNW reporters and producers with the jack Webster Awards they won on Nov. 7, 2019.
Global BC and CKNW reporters and producers with the jack Webster Awards they won on Nov. 7, 2019. Simon Little/Erin Ubels/GLOBAL NEWS

Global BC’s television and radio news teams picked up three awards at the Jack Webster Awards Thursday night.

Richard Zussman, Al Coen, Keith Baldrey and Kristi Gordon won the Best Breaking News Reporting – Television award for their coverage of the 2018 wildfires in B.C.

Their coverage saw Zussman and Coen travel to northern B.C. and speak with wildfire officials and locals in and around Prince George, which saw the worst effects from the wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

CKNW’s news team — including Gord Macdonald, Terry Schintz, Janet Brown, Mark Madryga, Jordan Armstrong, Kristi Gordon and Erin Ubels — won the Best Breaking News Reporting – Radio award for its coverage of the devastating windstorm that rocked the South Coast in December 2018.

And John Hua, Sam Cooper, Ted Anhorn, Sergio Magro and Tavis Dunn picked up the Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Television award for their work on exposing money laundering in B.C. casinos and real estate.

Story continues below advertisement

Global BC’s TV news team was also nominated for Best Breaking News Reporting – Television for its own coverage of the December windstorm, while the online team was nominated for its own coverage of the 2018 wildfires.

Full list of winners:

Television

Best Breaking News Reporting

Richard Zussman, Al Coen, Keith Baldrey, Kristi Gordon: “Wildfire: State of Emergency 2018”

Heavy wildfire smoke drifts into Prince George causing dark skies
Province declares state of emergency as wildfires grow

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting

John Hua, Sam Cooper, Ted Anhorn, Sergio Magro, Tavis Dunn: “Casino Diaries”

Whistleblowers allege B.C. casinos knew about money laundering
High-roller and luxury compound for VIP gamblers targeted in police probe of alleged fentanyl traffickers

Radio

Best Breaking News Reporting

Gord Macdonald, Terry Schintz, Janet Brown, Mark Madryga, Jordan Armstrong, Kristi Gordon, Erin Ubels: “December Windstorm”

LISTEN: CKNW’s news team covers the devastating December windstorm

Story continues below advertisement
Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on December 20, 2018.
Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on December 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AwardsJack Webster Awardscknw awardscknw jack webster awardsglobal bc awardsglobal bc jack webster awards
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.