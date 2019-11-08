Remembrance Day events taking place in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon is hosting a number of free events around the city on Remembrance Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

The events aim to honour and remember Canadian veterans who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

READ MORE: Poppies now available across Saskatchewan

SaskTel Centre

One of the country’s largest indoor Remembrance Day services runs from 10:25 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at 3515 Thatcher Ave.

Complimentary Saskatoon Transit service will be provided to and from the ceremony, courtesy of RBC Royal Bank,

Bus service to the ceremony will depart from Market Mall and Centre Mall Transit terminals at 9:45 a.m. Buses will also depart from the special events stop downtown (23rd Street & 2nd Avenue) every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery Place

A short outdoor service will be held at the cairn and monument in Montgomery Park starting at 10:50 a.m.

It will be followed by a gathering at St. David’s Trinity United Church with warm drinks, homemade cookies and photos of Montgomery Place veterans.

1:50 Humboldt students join No Stone Left Alone remembrance effort Humboldt students join No Stone Left Alone remembrance effort

Royal Canadian Legion Saskatoon Branch #63

An open house will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion at 606 Spadina Cres. West starting at 1:15 p.m.

People attending will be treated to pipe bands, dances, and the Stone Frigate Big Band as part of the day’s events commemorating the valour and sacrifices of Canadian soldiers in conflicts around the world.

Nutana Legion

A Remembrance Day open house and social will take place at Nutana Legion between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 3021 Louise St.

The event includes a hot lunch, entertainment from Harry Startup, random visits by bagpipe bands and tours of the artifacts museum.

University of Saskatchewan

The university will host its annual service at 1:30 p.m. at the Memorial Gates, located on campus at the intersection of College and Hospital Drives.

Story continues below advertisement

A reception will be held at Louis’ Loft, located upstairs in the Memorial Union Building, immediately following the ceremony.

People are also invited to join Saskatoon Road Runners Association (SRRA) member Murray Gross on a run through campus while remembering those who have served in Canada’s Armed Forces.

This year’s run, roughly four kilometres or 1.5 hours long, starts at 2 p.m. at Edwards School of Business, Nutrien Centre, 25 Campus Dr.