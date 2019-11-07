Menu

Ontario MPPs endorse non-binding resolution opposing laws that limit religious freedoms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2019 6:22 pm
Montreal protesters rally in the rain against Bill 21
WATCH ABOVE: Protesters against Quebec's secularism law, rallied on Sunday to continue their fight to overturn Bill 21. Over 200 people gathered in the rain in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood to march against the law and what they call systemic racism. Olivia O’Malley has the story. (Oct. 27)

TORONTO – Ontario legislators have endorsed a non-binding resolution opposing any law limiting religious freedoms.

Liberal MPP Michael Coteau put forward the motion in response to Quebec’s secularism bill – Bill 21 – which is not mentioned by name.

The Quebec law bars government employees such as judges, teachers or police officers from wearing religious symbol at work.

READ MORE: Protesters continue rallying against Bill 21 across Quebec

Coteau says it’s important the province speak out against any effort to limit religious rights or freedoms.

Members of the Progressive Conservative government voted with members of the opposition in favour of the motion.

During the recent federal election, most party leaders said they would not intervene in any court challenge against the secularism law.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
