Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

1 dead after natural gas leak in southern Alberta

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 6:12 pm
A man was killed after a natural gas leak in southern Alberta on Thursday. .
A man was killed after a natural gas leak in southern Alberta on Thursday. . Cody Coates/Global News

One person was killed on Thursday after a natural gas leak in southern Alberta, according to Alberta EMS.

First responders were called to a field near Highway 549 between 304 and 320 streets at about 1:45 p.m. for reports of someone who had been overcome by noxious gas.

When crews arrived, they found a ruptured gas line.

READ MORE: 1 hospitalized after gas line fire at Calgary construction site

According to RCMP, a man working in the area was digging and hit the line, damaging it.

He was overcome by the gas and pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS said it was initially believed the person had breathed in hydrogen sulphide.

Members from the Foothills Fire Department, RCMP and ATCO Gas were on the scene, EMS said. The line was contained as of 4:05 p.m. and there was no danger to the public, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal natural gas leakTurner Valley fatal gas leakTurner Valley fatal natural gas leakTurner Valley gas leakTurner Valley man dead gas leakTurner Valley man dead natural gas leakTurner Valley natural gas leakTurney Valley fatal natural gas leak
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.