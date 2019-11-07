1 dead after natural gas leak in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed on Thursday after a natural gas leak in southern Alberta, according to Alberta EMS.

First responders were called to a field near Highway 549 between 304 and 320 streets at about 1:45 p.m. for reports of someone who had been overcome by noxious gas.

When crews arrived, they found a ruptured gas line.

READ MORE: 1 hospitalized after gas line fire at Calgary construction site

According to RCMP, a man working in the area was digging and hit the line, damaging it.

He was overcome by the gas and pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS said it was initially believed the person had breathed in hydrogen sulphide.

Members from the Foothills Fire Department, RCMP and ATCO Gas were on the scene, EMS said. The line was contained as of 4:05 p.m. and there was no danger to the public, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.