Campbellton hospital’s pediatrics and obstetrics unit unavailable until Nov. 13

Vitalité Health Network has advised residents in the Restigouche area that obstetrics and pediatric services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital will be suspended until next week.

Campbellton Regional Hospital’s pediatric and obstetrics services will be unavailable from Nov. 8, 2019 to Nov. 13, 2019, due to a lack of pediatrician.

“The Network has gone to great lengths to find alternate pediatricians and provide the services, but to no avail,” Vitalité announced in a press release.

Vitalité said that pregnant women and young patients who need specialized treatment in the Restigouche area will receive treatment at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, N.B., located approximately an hour away.

Pregnant women who need assessment and basic services can still receive treatment at Campbellton Regional Hospital.

Patients in the area with any questions or concerns can call 506-789-5068 and nurses will be able to provide answers for any questions or concerns.