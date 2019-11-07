Quebec Solidaire member denied access to legislature over hoodie

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial legislature today refused access to Quebec solidaire member Catherine Dorion after she showed up for work wearing a hoodie.

The legislature’s deputy speaker, Chantal Soucy, let Dorion know her outfit of the day was not business attire.

It’s almost unheard of for a member to be refused access to the chamber known as the blue room, where only elected members are permitted to sit.

The refusal to admit Dorion is the latest spat over the opposition member’s attire and decorum since her election in 2018.

Dorion has defended her work attire, which has included tank tops, boots, tuques and running shoes.

The member for the Quebec City riding of Taschereau created controversy last week when she published a photo of herself in the legislature’s red room — a chamber reserved for official ceremonies — “dressed up” as a politician in business attire with the words “Happy Halloween.”

That prompted an ethics complaint from the Opposition Liberals this week.