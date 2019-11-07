Teacher who worked in London facing disciplinary hearing over allegations of alcohol use at work

Send this page to someone via email

A substitute teacher who worked in London will face a disciplinary hearing next week over an array of allegations that relate to alcohol use.

The allegations were laid out in a notice of hearing from the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) that centres on Charlotte Leone Carr, who is referred to by her previous name Charlotte Leone Passmore in the document.

The notice accuses Carr of professional misconduct and cites a number of incidents that allegedly took place between 2011 and 2015.

During this time, Carr worked as a substitute teacher for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

The alleged incidents reported by the OCT in the hearing notice are laid out in the list below.

Nov. 26, 2011: The OCT alleged Carr had “operated a motor vehicle while… impaired by alcohol.” March 26, 2012: The OCT noted that Carr “did not report to work and/or enter an absence in [TVDSB’s] online reporting system.” April 19, 2012: Carr is accused again of drinking and driving. The OCT said she drove while maintaining a blood alcohol level of 80mg per 100ml of blood. April 20, 2012: While working at Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas, Carr allegedly did not report for work and provided the school’s administration with false information regarding her whereabouts. July 5, 2012: Carr is convicted of two impaired driving-related offences and is sentenced to 30 days in jail along with a year-long driving suspension, according to the OCT. September 2014: While working at Lord Dorchester Secondary School in London, Carr is accused of having attended a morning sports practice while under the influence of alcohol. The notice added that Carr had told a supervisor teacher words to the effect that “she had gone out the night before, and was feeling it.” Nov. 12 – 14, 2014: Carr is accused of having reported to work at London’s Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School while under the influence of alcohol. Nov. 14, 2014: Carr is accused of having “brought a can of beer to work and/or [drinking] the beer during work hours.” May 22, 2015: Staff at Lord Dorchester observed Carr to be “in an unfit state and/or smelling of alcohol and/or with bloodshot eyes.”

The TVDSB told Global News that Carr is currently on an unpaid leave of absence. However, due to its privacy policy, the board was not able to reveal when her leave of absence began.

The teacher’s member profile on the OCT’s website states that she is currently in “good standing” with the college.

Carr’s disciplinary hearing is set for Nov. 14. It will take place at the OCT’s Toronto facility on Bloor Street.

