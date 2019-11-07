City council to consider rezoning land for new apartment complex near Peterborough Lift Lock

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough city council will consider rezoning a section of land in East City to allow for the construction of a major apartment complex with 259 units.

In a report to be presented to council on Monday, city staff recommends council approve the rezoning of four acres of land at 211 Hunter St. E. (380 Armour Rd.) that currently house the Time Square apartment building.

The rezoning would permit the development of additional apartment-style units, along with underground parking, on the southerly portion of the property.

The Skyline Group of Companies, which owns and operates the Time Square building, says the proposal consists of an 11-storey building containing 123 units, an eight-storey building with 81 units, a three-storey building with 55 units and a connecting lobby area. The units will feature a mix of one, two and three bedrooms. Rental rates were not made available.

Rendering of the new multi-unit project in East City. City of Peterborough

According to the report, the proposal suggests parking space be shared with the existing Time Square building, including surface parking and a three-storey parking unit that would be constructed in the existing slope of the land.

The area is adjacent to Parks Canada’s Peterborough Lift Lock and would overlook the Trent-Severn Waterway and the future site of the Canadian Canoe Museum.

The staff report says the project has been working closely with Parks Canada regarding a number of issues, such as management of stormwater runoff, land protection and building height, to address concerns about shadows on the Lift Lock lands.

“Parks Canada has provided comment to confirm no objection to the application, subject to further refinement of the proposal to minimize the visual impact at site plan approval stage,” said Cynthia Fletcher, the city’s commissioner of infrastructure and planning services.

The report says the applicant has also agreed to contribute to the cost of intersection improvements at nearby Maria Street and Armour Road for the increased traffic.

Fletcher says that in June, a public open house on the proposal attracted about 40 people, who showed “general support” for the development and interest in the timing of construction, size of the proposed units and potential for a tenant waiting list.

In addition to zoning approval, the proposal will also be subject to site plan approval prior to receiving a building permit, Fletcher said.

A new elementary school is currently being built across the street from the Time Square building.

