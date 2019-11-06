Toronto Coun. Jim Karygiannis removed from office over 2018 election expenses

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says Scarborough Coun. Jim Karygiannis has been removed from office over issues related to his 2018 election expenses.

In a statement sent out by officials Wednesday afternoon, Toronto City Clerk Ulli Watkiss said she gave the notice to Karygiannis based on a supplementary financial statement filed after the 2018 municipal election.

“The Act allows candidates to spend a maximum amount of money in an election. For Ward 22 in 2018, that total was $61,207.95, with a maximum of 10% – or $6,120.80 – to be spent for “parties and other expressions of appreciation” after voting day,” the statement said.

“Mr. Karygiannis filed expenses under “parties and other expressions of appreciation” shows that he spent $32,083.50, which on its face exceeds the expense limit by $25,962.70.”

City staff said the clerk doesn’t have any discretion about the decision based on provincial law.

“Under s.88.23(2) of the Act, forfeiture of the office is automatic if, on its face, a financial statement shows expenses for “parties and other expressions of appreciation” after voting day exceed the amount permitted,” the statement said.

“Mr. Karygiannis is in default of the Act and is disqualified from being elected or appointed to any office until after the 2022 municipal election. Candidates are responsible for ensuring their financial filings are accurate and compliant with the Act.”

When asked about the announcement, Karygiannis told Global News Radio 640 Toronto he’s fighting a “clerical mistake” in court.

“At the advice of a forensic auditor, a clerical mistake was made. Something was filed in the wrong line and I’m suffering the consequences because of the advice of an individual that I followed,” he said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement in response to the decision.

“This is sudden and shocking news and an unfortunate situation for everyone involved, including the councillor, his office staff, the City Clerk, and the residents he was elected to serve,” he wrote.

“Councillor Karygiannis worked hard over the last five years at city hall to serve the residents of Scarborough-Agincourt. I will be working to make sure those residents continue to be well-served by the City.”

Karygiannis was elected as the councillor for Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt in 2018. He defeated former councillor Norm Kelly by less than 3,000 votes. The two faced off against each other as Toronto city council wards were slashed by the Ontario government. He was previously elected to council in 2014 after serving as a member of parliament.

Meanwhile, a report will go before Toronto city council on Nov. 26 to outline what comes next in terms of declaring the ward seat vacant. In order to fill the seat, council will need to decide on whether to hold a byelection or go through an appointment process.