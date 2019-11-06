Menu

Fire

Sherburn Street house fire sends one to hospital in critical condition

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 1:46 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. .
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. . Elisha Dacey/Global News

One person is recovering in hospital following a fire in the 800 block of Sherburn Street Tuesday.

Crews were called to the single-family bungalow around 9:17 p.m. last night and learned a person may be trapped in the home.

One person was found inside and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Winnipeg firefighters douse three blazes Sunday

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was declared under control about a half hour later.

The cause and extent of the damage is still not known.

Winnipeg police are asking for information about a fatal fire in the North End
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
