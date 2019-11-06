Sherburn Street house fire sends one to hospital in critical condition

One person is recovering in hospital following a fire in the 800 block of Sherburn Street Tuesday.
Crews were called to the single-family bungalow around 9:17 p.m. last night and learned a person may be trapped in the home.
One person was found inside and rushed to hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire was declared under control about a half hour later.
The cause and extent of the damage is still not known.
Winnipeg police are asking for information about a fatal fire in the North End
