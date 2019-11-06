Menu

World

1st Somali-American, who was target of threats, wins U.S. municipal election

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 6, 2019 12:26 pm
A city in Maine that is home to thousands of African newcomers has elected a Somali American to its city council.

Safiya Khalid soundly defeated a fellow Democrat on Tuesday for a seat on the Lewiston City Council.

She says her victory is proof that “community organizers beat internet trolls.”

READ MORE: Firefighter killed, 6 injured after housing facility explosion in Maine

The 23-year-old Khalid was subject of social media criticism and threats, much of it originating outside Maine.

A photo of Khalid flipping off the camera when she was 15 and an audio recording of a local Democratic leader taunting her opponent were featured in the attacks.

Somalis fleeing war and famine began settling two decades ago in Maine’s second-largest city. Lewiston is now home to more than 5,000 Africans.

