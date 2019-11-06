Ottawa councillor facing misconduct allegations returns for budget meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa city councillor Rick Chiarelli returned to city hall for the tabling of the 2020 draft budget on Wednesday, after a months-long absence from the council table in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behaviour levelled against him.

Chiarelli hasn’t shown up for city business since mid-August and in early September, CBC News reported allegations by several women who claimed Chiarelli made remarks or requests of a sexual nature, either during job interviews or when they worked in his office. Global News has not independently verified the allegations.

In late September, Chiarelli said he had been absent due to a medical issue that arose mid-August and in a separate statement on Oct. 3, Chiarelli categorically denied that he had treated any member of his staff or any job candidate in a sexually harassing, discriminatory or inappropriate fashion.

Chiarelli then requested a formal leave of absence, which Ottawa city council unanimously rejected on Oct. 23.

According to the Ontario Municipal Act, councillors can only miss three months of council meetings before their seat is considered vacated – unless a formal leave is approved by council.

On Wednesday, a staff member in Chiarelli’s office distributed a statement to reporters, which said the councillor has “never missed a budget meeting” in his 30 years representing College Ward and that he “does not intend to answer further medical questions at this time since qualified medical professionals have already provided their recommendations.”

Chiarelli’s statement said the councillor will “continue to address medical concerns” in the absence of a council-approved medical leave.

“As he improves, he will do as much as he can to address some and eventually, when he is able to return full time, he will fulfill all of his job expectations for the people of College Ward,” the statement said. “In the meantime, his office staff will continue to serve constituents and will remain in contact with Councillor Chiarelli.”

On the allegations made against him, the statement said Chiarelli is “looking forward to answering all questions and providing his own information and questions in the proper forum.”

“Although he wants to talk further on this issue, the process must be respected and requires confidentiality,” the statement said. “He also cannot discuss this further at this time out of respect for the fact that is moving forward with a Judicial Review Application.”

According to CBC News, several formal complaints about Chiarelli have been submitted to the city’s integrity commissioner. In his Oct. 3 statement, Chiarelli said that – according to his lawyer – the scope of the allegations fall outside the expertise of the integrity commissioner and should instead be brought to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.

Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau has said he can neither confirm or deny receipt of a complaint.

People stage protest outside council chambers

A group of no more than 10 people stood outside council chambers as Mayor Jim Watson delivered his 2020 draft budget speech holding signs that read “I BELIEVE SURVIVORS” and “WE DESERVE A SAFE WORK ENVIRONMENT.”

The group repeatedly refused to comment every time a reporter asked a question.

This group of people staged a silent protest outside of council chambers as Mayor Jim Watson delivered his 2020 budget speech. The group repeatedly refused to comment when asked questions by reporters. #ottnews #ottpoli pic.twitter.com/ZheZCr3U04 — Beatrice Britneff (@bbritneff) November 6, 2019

