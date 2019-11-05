Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff shakes up competition behind the bar for 7th year

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan bartenders and chefs will be put to the test at the seventh annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff.

On Nov. 7 at The Laurel Packinghouse, several local restaurants will be competing for the title of best cocktail and best appetizer.

Each drink, created especially for the event, will be paired with a chef’s special creation.

This year’s competitors represent establishments such as Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium, Provisions Kitchen and Catering, Broken Anchor and seven other restaurants.

Last year, mixologist Rowan Henderson of Salt & Brick took the title of Judge’s Choice and Shane O’Dwyer of Globe Cafe & Tapas took home the award for People’s Choice.

Cam Taves and Jerry Hines of the Train Station Pub were awarded Best Bite.

Tickets for the competition are available at evenbrite.ca

1:31 Okanagan Spirits hosts annual mixoff event Okanagan Spirits hosts annual mixoff event