Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Rick Zamperin: Move over Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut, I’m coming for you

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 6, 2019 6:00 am
Joey Chestnut stuffs his mouth with hot dogs during the men's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island.
Joey Chestnut stuffs his mouth with hot dogs during the men's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. AP Photo/Sarah Stier

It was like getting called up to the big leagues.

For years now, I have been patiently waiting to be invited on CHML’s Scott Radley Show for his annual Novemburger extravaganza.

Once a year, only a select number of guests are invited to participate in the one-hour show that shines a light on the unique fundraiser that ties our love of hamburgers to raising money for Food4Kids.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man devours 19 donairs in an hour, sets unofficial world record

Truth be told, I had an opportunity to join the show a couple of years ago, but had a previous engagement that I couldn’t get out of.

I’ve regretted that decision — until Tuesday night, that is, when I got the call to the head table, so to speak, with CHML coworker Ben Straughan and former Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski.

Story continues below advertisement

There before me were mouth-watering quartered portions of some of the best hamburger concoctions every created.

From the Italian Stallion to the Spicy Goat Cheese Burger and the Dill-icious to the Apple Smash Burger, there was a party in my mouth and I didn’t want the night to end.

After consuming what amounted to two whole hamburgers, it was hard to pick a winner as each creation had explosive layers of flavours and texture.

I will say this: if I ever decide to enter the world of competitive eating, I’d want to specialize in hamburgers.

National cheeseburger day
National cheeseburger day
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Tiger CatsJoey Chestnutcompetitive eatingPeter DyakowskihamburgersFood4KidsNovemburgerJoey Jaws ChectnutScott RadleyScott Radley Show
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.