Rick Zamperin: Move over Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut, I’m coming for you

Send this page to someone via email

It was like getting called up to the big leagues.

For years now, I have been patiently waiting to be invited on CHML’s Scott Radley Show for his annual Novemburger extravaganza.

Once a year, only a select number of guests are invited to participate in the one-hour show that shines a light on the unique fundraiser that ties our love of hamburgers to raising money for Food4Kids.

Truth be told, I had an opportunity to join the show a couple of years ago, but had a previous engagement that I couldn’t get out of.

I’ve regretted that decision — until Tuesday night, that is, when I got the call to the head table, so to speak, with CHML coworker Ben Straughan and former Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski.

Story continues below advertisement

There before me were mouth-watering quartered portions of some of the best hamburger concoctions every created.

From the Italian Stallion to the Spicy Goat Cheese Burger and the Dill-icious to the Apple Smash Burger, there was a party in my mouth and I didn’t want the night to end.

After consuming what amounted to two whole hamburgers, it was hard to pick a winner as each creation had explosive layers of flavours and texture.

I will say this: if I ever decide to enter the world of competitive eating, I’d want to specialize in hamburgers.

3:36 National cheeseburger day National cheeseburger day