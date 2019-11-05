Menu

Canada

Naloxone use by London police saves 103 lives so far in 2019

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 5, 2019 5:07 pm
In total, police say 103 people survived -- a 92 per cent success rate.
In total, police say 103 people survived -- a 92 per cent success rate.

London police are releasing information on the force’s use of the overdose-reversing drug, naloxone.

According to police, officers have administered 192 doses of naloxone to 111 people since the start of 2019, 76 per cent of whom were male.

In total, police say 103 people survived — a 92 per cent success rate.

The London Police Service began distributing naloxone kits to all of its uniformed officers in June of 2018. Police say in the last six months of 2018, a total of 59 people were administered naloxone by London police, 57 of whom survived.

On average, about 11 people were administered naloxone by London police per month in 2019, up from an average of 9.83 per month in 2018, based on the available data.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
