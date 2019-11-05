Naloxone use by London police saves 103 lives so far in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

London police are releasing information on the force’s use of the overdose-reversing drug, naloxone.

READ MORE: Police receive naloxone kits as health unit warns of increased fentanyl presence in London

According to police, officers have administered 192 doses of naloxone to 111 people since the start of 2019, 76 per cent of whom were male.

In total, police say 103 people survived — a 92 per cent success rate.

6:28 With Canada’s opioid crisis, lives can be saved with one of these With Canada’s opioid crisis, lives can be saved with one of these

The London Police Service began distributing naloxone kits to all of its uniformed officers in June of 2018. Police say in the last six months of 2018, a total of 59 people were administered naloxone by London police, 57 of whom survived.

On average, about 11 people were administered naloxone by London police per month in 2019, up from an average of 9.83 per month in 2018, based on the available data.

Story continues below advertisement