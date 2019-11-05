Aldershot students remember Canada’s fallen during No Stone Left Alone service

Send this page to someone via email

150 Aldershot, Ont., students have participated in a poignant ceremony of remembrance.

The students, from Grade’s 7, 8 and 10, placed poppies on the gravestones of more than 800 veterans on Tuesday morning at Woodland Cemetery in Hamilton.

The No Stone Left Alone service of remembrance is designed to provide students with knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the service and sacrifice of Canada’s fallen.

Brigadier-General Mark Campbell of the Canadian Armed Forces says it’s a time to thank our veterans and “to reflect on what they did and what they gave up for us.”

Campbell also told the students that each of the 800 veterans buried at Woodland Cemetery “had friends and families, hopes and dreams like each of you.”

He adds that “war changed the course of their lives” and says “we owe it to each and every one of them to cherish the freedoms that they fought so hard to protect.”

The No Stone Left Alone campaign first launched in Edmonton in 2011 and has spread to communities in every province and territory.

Global Television will air a special half-hour presentation on Nov. 11, which looks at how No Stone Left Alone affects people and communities in Canada.

—With files from Ryan Kessler