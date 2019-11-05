Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan appoints Lisa Broda as new advocate for children and youth

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 11:32 am
The province has appointed Lisa Broda as the new advocate for children and youth for Saskatchewan. .
The province has appointed Lisa Broda as the new advocate for children and youth for Saskatchewan. . Carolyn Spiers / Office of the Lieutenant Governor

The Saskatchewan government has appointed a new provincial advocate for children and youth.

Lisa Broda was unanimously voted in by the legislative assembly and took office effective Monday.

The announcement was made by speaker Mark Docherty who said Broda “is highly accomplished and I look forward to working with her in the role of advocate for children and youth.”

Broda replaces Mary McFayden, who was serving in the interim after former advocate Corey O’Soup resigned from the position in June.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan advocate for children and youth resigns after harassment complaints

O’Soup removed himself from the job after he was suspended due to harassment allegations.

Broda has a PhD, a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Saskatchewan and a BA from Montana State University.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s also received a number of awards including the Premier’s Award for Excellence, Ministry of Corrections, Public Safety and Policing in 2010.

READ MORE: Sask. children’s advocate urges policy makers to listen to kids on mental health issues

Broda has experience working ministries, stakeholders, communities, families, First Nations and Métis government and agencies.

She’s “embraced the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Actions and the province of reconciliation,” officials said.

Broda has more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership, community engagement and research. She’s also worked closely with the Canadian Council of Child and Youth Advocates.

Prior to her new role, Broda was the province’s deputy advocate for children and youth.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanFirst NationsSaskatchewan GovernmentYouthMetisadvocatesadvocate for children and youthCanadian Council of Child and Youth AdvocatesLisa BrodaSenior Leadership
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.