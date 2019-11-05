Saskatchewan appoints Lisa Broda as new advocate for children and youth

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has appointed a new provincial advocate for children and youth.

Lisa Broda was unanimously voted in by the legislative assembly and took office effective Monday.

The announcement was made by speaker Mark Docherty who said Broda “is highly accomplished and I look forward to working with her in the role of advocate for children and youth.”

Broda replaces Mary McFayden, who was serving in the interim after former advocate Corey O’Soup resigned from the position in June.

O’Soup removed himself from the job after he was suspended due to harassment allegations.

Broda has a PhD, a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Saskatchewan and a BA from Montana State University.

She’s also received a number of awards including the Premier’s Award for Excellence, Ministry of Corrections, Public Safety and Policing in 2010.

Broda has experience working ministries, stakeholders, communities, families, First Nations and Métis government and agencies.

She’s “embraced the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Actions and the province of reconciliation,” officials said.

Broda has more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership, community engagement and research. She’s also worked closely with the Canadian Council of Child and Youth Advocates.

Prior to her new role, Broda was the province’s deputy advocate for children and youth.