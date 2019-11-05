Collision involving railway overpass closes Trenton road, railway

Send this page to someone via email

A collision in Quinte West caused damage to a CN rail overpass late Monday afternoon, closing a road and stopping traffic over a rail line, for a time.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Trenton Street just after 4:30 p.m. to find a dump truck detached from its box.

According to a witnesses, the truck struck the CN overpass with it’s box upright as it passed under the bridge heading north.

The city of Quinte West sent out a news release late Monday evening saying that Trenton Street was closed in both directions from Frankford Crescent to the nearby roundabout to deal with the collision.

The municipality said when the truck struck the overpass, concrete was spilled over the street.

A container holding cement was spilled on a Trenton roadway after the truck carrying it struck a railway overpass. Chad Brant

According to Hannah Brown, community engagement officer with Quinte West, rail traffic has since been running over the bridge intermittently Tuesday.

Brown said Trenton Street remained closed Tuesday as CN engineers conducted a site inspection and made plans for repairs. The city did not give an estimate as to when the road would reopen.

Quinte West OPP have charged a 59-year-old man from Trenton, who police would not name, with careless driving following the collision.

Neither CN Rail or Via Rail have responded to requests for comment.

