Yemen’s government signs deal with separatists to stop infighting

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 5, 2019 10:56 am
Southern Yemeni separatist fighters stand guard outside the headquarters of the Southern Transitional Council in Aden, Yemen Nov. 5, 2019. . Fawaz Salman/Reuters

CAIRO — Yemen’s internationally recognized government has signed a power-sharing deal with Yemeni separatists that are backed by the United Arab Emirates.

The deal aims to halt months of infighting between the two groups. They are both part of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that is fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

READ MORE: Western countries may be complicit in Yemen war crimes: UN report

Saudi Arabia’s state TV broadcast Tuesday’s signing ceremony in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. That’s where Yemen’s president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, has been in exile since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the Yemeni capital.

The deal envisages a new Cabinet and allows for President Hadi to return to the temporary capital in Aden.

A copy of the deal obtained by The Associated Press shows the separatists agreed to disband their militias, which would be integrated into Hadi’s forces.

U.N. says war in Yemen is ’eminently resolvable’
© 2019 The Canadian Press
YemenYemen WarYemen ViolenceYemen Saudi Arabiayemen dealyemen government dealyemen government separatists dealyemen infightingyemen UAE
