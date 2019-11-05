Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Air quality improves slightly in New Delhi, but still considered ‘hazardous’

By Mayank Bhardwaj Reuters
Posted November 5, 2019 8:21 am
New Delhi in India remains under health emergency due to intense air pollution
WATCH: New Delhi in India remains under health emergency due to intense air pollution

The air quality in the Indian capital, New Delhi, improved slightly on Tuesday as the wind picked up to blow away some of the pollution shrouding the city for days.

But the air remained at the “hazardous” level in the teeming capital of more than 20 million people, more than five times the recommended safe limit of 60.

READ MORE: In photos: Under a thick blanket of smog, New Delhi declares health emergency

According to the U.S. Embassy’s real-time air quality index, levels of airborne PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter that can reach deep into the lungs, were at 331 on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the level exceeded 500, exacerbating a public health crisis and prompting the Prime Minister’s Office to step in to check on what various government ministries were doing to help.

New Delhi government distributes anti-pollution masks to children due to dangerous smog
New Delhi government distributes anti-pollution masks to children due to dangerous smog

The Supreme Court on Monday chided authorities for their failure to curb the pollution and asked the city government, its neighbouring states and the federal government to work together to help improve air quality.

Story continues below advertisement

The capital is restricting use of private cars until Nov. 15 with an “odd-even” system, allowing cars to use roads on alternate days, depending on whether their licence plate ends in an odd or even number.

READ MORE: New Delhi restricts cars for 2 weeks amid battle with toxic smog and dust

The city, which has declared a public health emergency, also shut schools on Monday and Tuesday, and banned construction and cracked down on the burning of rubbish.

The government is also trying to curb crop residue burning in Delhi’s surrounding states.

Every year at this time, farmers in Punjab and Haryana states, where farming is the mainstay, start burning off the rice field stubble in preparation for the sowing season.

Pakistan promises to expel Indian ambassador as dispute over Kashmir intensifies
Pakistan promises to expel Indian ambassador as dispute over Kashmir intensifies

The smoke from fields combines with pollution from vehicles and industry to make Delhi the world’s most-polluted capital.

Environmental groups were due to stage a protest on Tuesday at India Gate, the war memorial at the centre of the capital, to press for action.

© 2019 Reuters
IndiaEnvironmentAir QualityNew DelhiSMOGnew delhi smogair pollution indiaair quality indiasmog india
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.