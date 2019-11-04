A full list of the Montreal English Theatre Award winners for the 2018-19 season

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal English Theatre Awards (META) committee hosted its annual META ceremony on Sunday, where the winners of the 2018-19 season were announced.

The seventh-annual event was held at Montreal’s historic Ludger-Duvernay theatre for the second year in a row and was hosted by Patrick Émmanuel Abellard.

The ceremony presented two honourary awards. The first one, the Unsung Hero of the Theatre Award, was presented Lesley Bramhill for being a “staunch advocate for Montreal’s English Theatre on a provincial and national level.”

The second honourary award, the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award, was awarded to Playwrights’ Workshop Montreal for being an organization that seeks to shift the makeup of Canadian playwriting by reflecting a wide range of cultural identities.

Below is a full list of all of Sunday’s award recipients and nominees. The recipients of each award are italicized.

Outstanding Lead Performance – Actor

• Ryan Bommarito – Indecent *

• Brian Dooley – The Drawer Boy

• Gabe Maharjan – La Somnambule

• Sasha Samar – YEV

• Dakota Jamal Wellman – Blackout

Outstanding Lead Performance – Actress

• Ellen David – The Shoplifters

• Eva Foote – Once *

• Tania Kontoyanni – Encore

• Cara Krisman – Indecent

• Shauna Thompson – Blackout

Outstanding Supporting Performance – Actor

• Patrick Émmanuel Abellard – Gratitude *

• Oliver Becker – A Doll’s House, Part 2

• Colin Heath – Measure for Measure

• Jon-Alex MacFarlane – Once

• Sam Stein – Indecent

• Antoine Yared – The Last Wife

Outstanding Supporting Performance – Actress

• Mikaela Davies – The Last Wife

• Briauna James – Blackout

• Anne-Marie Saheb – The Last Wife

• Warona Setshwaelo – Reaching for Starlight

• Felicia Shulman – Indecent

• Megan Vera Starling – Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show *

Outstanding Ensemble

• Choir Boy – Patrick Émmanuel Abellard, Vlad Alexis, Quincy Armorer,

Stephen Charles, Lyndz Dantiste, Christopher Parker & Paul Rainville

• Clean Slate – Cleopatra Boudreau, Christian Daoust, Rebecca

Gibian, Michelle Langlois-Fequet, Gita Miller, Kathleen Stavert & Julie

Trépanier *

• The In-Between – Skyler Clark, Qianna MacGilchrist & Alexis-Samuel Roy

• Marion Bridge – Stefanie Buxton, Kathryn Kirkpatrick & Leni Parker

• Other People’s Children – Brett Donahue, Kathleen Stavert & Asha

Vijayasingham

Outstanding Set Design

• Alison Darcy – YEV

• Brian Dudkiewicz – Indecent

• Michael Gianfrancesco – The Last Wife

• Pierre-Étienne Locas – A Doll’s House, Part 2 *

• Jaclyn Turner – Encore

Outstanding Costume Design

• Louise Bourret – Indecent

• Sophie El-Assaad – La Somnambule

• Michael Gianfrancesco – The Last Wife

• Cathia Pagotto – YEV

• Diana Uribe – Little Witch *

Outstanding Lighting Design

• Claude Accolas – Indecent

• Cédric Delorme-Bouchard – Clean Slate

• Andrea Lundy – The Last Wife *

• Tim Rodrigues – How Black Mothers Say I Love You

• Zoe Roux – Encore

Outstanding Sound Design and / or Music Composition

• Jacob Burtenshaw – Encore (Music Composition) *

• Peter Cerone – Clean Slate (Sound Design)

• Rob Denton & Elena Stoodley – Blackout (Sound Design)

• Rob Denton – Little Witch (Sound Design)

• Alexander MacSween & Anna Atkinson – The Last Wife (Music Composition)

Outstanding Choreography and / or Movement Direction

• Amy Blackmore, holly Greco & Jessica Rae – Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

• Rodney Diverlus – Blackout

• Holly Greco – Measure for Measure

• Ray Hogg – Indecent *

• Dayane Ntibarikure – Choir Boy

• Andrew Turner – YEV

Outstanding Contribution to Theatre

• Cabal Theatre – La Somnambule (Immersive Theatre)

• Brigitte Dajczer, Gabriel Paquin-Buki & Sergiu Popa – Indecent (Live Music)

• Jennie Herbin – Clean Slate (Translation)

• Floydd Ricketts – Choir Boy (Music Direction) *

• Amelia Scott – The In-Between (Video Design)

• Sonya Vallis – Measure for Measure (Head Wardrobe)

Outstanding New Text (Original or Adaptation)

• Rhiannon Collett – The Kissing Game *

• Alison Darcy & Joseph Shragge – YEV

• Donna-Michelle St. Bernard – Reaching for Starlight

• Liz Valdez – Encore

• Marcus Youssef – The In-Between

Outstanding Emerging Artist – Performance

• Patrick Émmanuel Abellard – Choir Boy / Gratitude

• Samantha Bitonti – Measure for Measure / Reaching for Starlight

• Ryan Bommarito – Indecent

• Eva Foote – Once *

• Cara Krisman – Indecent

Outstanding Emerging Artist – Production

• Nikita Bala – Blackout (Production Management) / How Black

Mothers Say I Love You (Apprentice Stage Management) / Reaching

for Starlight (Apprentice Stage Manager) *

• Rhiannon Collett – The Kissing Game (Playwright)

• Sophia Graziani – YEV (Set Construction & Assistant Set Design)

• Jaclyn Turner – Encore (Set Design)

• Katey Wattam – Clean Slate (Assistant Direction)

Outstanding Direction

• Leslie Baker – Clean Slate

• Alison Darcy & Joseph Shragge – YEV

• Mike Payette – Choir Boy

• Mike Payette – The In-Between

• Lisa Rubin – Indecent

• Liz Valdez – Encore *

Outstanding Community Production

• Cabaret – The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society *

• One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – Hudson Music Club

• The Drowsy Chaperone – Hudson Music Club

• The Miracle Worker – Lakeshore Players Dorval

• Thespis – Lakeshore Light Opera

Outstanding Independent Production

• Clean Slate – Talisman Theatre

• Illusions – Boulouki Theatre

• La Somnambule – Cabal Theatre

• Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show – MainLine Theatre

• YEV – Scapegoat Carnivale *

Outstanding PACT Production

• Choir Boy – Centaur Theatre Company *

• Encore – Tableau D’Hôte Theatre

• Indecent – Segal Centre for Performing Arts

• The Last Wife – Centaur Theatre Company

• Once – Segal Centre for Performing Arts