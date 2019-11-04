November 9 – Design Jewellers

Send this page to someone via email

Design Jewellers carries the largest selection of affordable fine quality and unique jewellery to suit everyone’s taste and budget.

Our on-site goldsmiths can complete any jewellery repairs or remaking that you may require. Whether starting from scratch or using your idea or image, our designers use the latest state-of-the-art digital technology to help turn your vision into reality, by allowing you to view your custom piece in finished form before it’s even started.

Have unwanted gold or jewellery? Bring it in to put toward your new custom creation.

Design Jewellers work within your budget to customize your special piece of jewellery in only 1–3 weeks.

All repairs & custom work are done in-house. Stop by the store in West Edmonton Mall to view some of the most unique and breathtaking designs, as well as the largest selection of diamonds, coloured gemstones, and hundreds of brand name watches available in stock.

