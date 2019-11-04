N.L. removes travel requirement for transition-related surgery assessment

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador is now offering readiness assessments for gender transition-related surgeries in the province so individuals no longer have to go to Ontario for the service.

People seeking such assessments – required for approval of transition-related surgeries – previously had to travel to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto.

But the provincial health department has posted a list of professionals offering assessments that includes four locations in St. John’s, one in Corner Brook and one in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.

The department says most transition-related surgeries will still require travel, although a number of procedures are covered by the province and financial assistance for travel is also available.

The province says individuals already on the wait list in Toronto can decide to stay on it, or have an assessment done in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Health Minister John Haggie says his department wants to remove unnecessary barriers for individuals seeking transition surgeries.

He said the department took its time consulting with affected individuals to ensure a fair, inclusive system.

“We know it has taken some time to get here. We wanted to get it right,” Haggie said in a statement. “We wanted to hear what people with lived experience had to say.”

Activist Gemma Hickey was with Haggie at the announcement in St. John’s on Monday, and praised the province for removing an obstacle facing transgender individuals as they tend to their health-care needs.

“I’m proud of this government for working so diligently to ensure that transgender individuals have not only equal protection and rights under the law, but also one less barrier to face when it comes to our health,” Hickey said in a written statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.