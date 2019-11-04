Winnipeg-based SkipTheDishes to open national HQ at True North Square

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s largest food delivery network is staying close to home.

SkipTheDishes announced Monday that it will be an anchor tenant at True North Square in downtown Winnipeg, opening its new Canadian headquarters at the site in 2020.

“Winnipeg is our hometown, and we’re thrilled to announce our continued investment in building our business here,” said Skip CEO Kevin Edwards.

“I know Skip will bring a vibrant energy to True North Square and contribute to the growing hub of activity in downtown Winnipeg.”

The company got its start in the city in 2012, eventually expanding to a national network with offices in Toronto, Calgary and Saskatoon, as well as three Exchange District offices in Winnipeg.

Skip’s new True North Square headquarters will occupy four-and-a-half floors – 95,000 square feet – at 242 Hargrave Street.

The company will also maintain a second location at 140 Bannatyne Avenue to house its 24-hour operations team.

