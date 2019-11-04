Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario elementary teachers closer to legal strike position with no-board report request

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 3:26 pm
York Region elementary teachers vote 99% in favour of strike mandate
WATCH ABOVE: Members of ETFO in York Region have voted to approve a strike mandate with a 99 per cent vote. Travis Dhanraj has more on what it means and more results expected in the days to come. (Oct. 31)

TORONTO – Teachers in Ontario‘s public elementary schools are moving toward a legal strike position.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the government met with a conciliator on Monday amid tense contract talks.

The union says it is now requesting what is known as a no-board report, which can take a few days to be issued.

READ MORE: Ontario elementary school teachers vote 98 per cent in favour of strike action

Seventeen days after that happens, teachers would be in a legal strike position.

Union president Sam Hammond says in the meantime, the parties are set to meet again next week, and he hopes the government will get serious.

ETFO members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action last week.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentOntario schoolsETFOontario teachersElementary Teachers Federation of OntarioSam HammondOntario public elementary schools
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.